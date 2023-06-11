Benjamin Uwajumogu College of Education admits 90 new students

Benjamin Uwajumogu College of Education Ihitte Uboma, Imo State has admitted 90 fresh students into the institution.

The institution admitted 21 students into the School of Arts and Social Sciences, seven into the School of Early Childhood Care, 27 into the School of Science, 28 in the School of Languages and seven into the School of Vocational and Technical Education.

In his speech at the 4th Matriculation Ceremony held at the school campus last weekend, the visitor to the institution and the Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodinma advised the new students to take their studies very seriously.

Represented at the event by the Hon. Commissioner of Education Prof. Johncliff Nwadike, the…