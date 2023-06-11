How Oyedepo’s scholarship funded my law school programme —Kotoye, SAN

Adeyinka Moyosore Kotoye, legal practitioner and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, is the Head, Pisces & Gemini Law Office, Lagos. He shares his life story with TUNDE ADELEKE.

Can you let us into the kind of background that produced you?

Well, I was born to a couple known as Mr Adeyemi and the late Mrs Stella Modupeola Kotoye. Both parents were teachers; my mother was a vice-principal before she died and I am the first of five children. I had mixed growth and upbringing, spanning from Abeokuta to Brooklyn in New York, United States, back to Abeokuta with my grandparents, then to Lagos and then my university days and early working life in Ibadan, Oyo State. I served with the firm of Afe…