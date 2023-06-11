No rift between Andy Uba, Paul Chukwuma – Anambra APC

The purported rift between two chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Anambra Chapter, has been denied by the party.

Some news outlets had reported that the immediate past governorship candidate of the APC in the 2021 Anambra Governorship Election, Senator Andy Uba, and the former National Auditor of the party and Director General of Igwebuike Campaign Organisation, Chief Sir Paul Chukwuma, had fallen apart.

But debunking the news in a press statement signed and made available to Nigerian Tribune in Awka, over the weekend, by the party’s State Publicity Secretary, Dr Valentine Iyke Oliobi, the party said there was no such falling apart between the two stakeholders of the…