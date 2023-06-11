Ohanaeze distances self from Chima Uzor’s stance on suspended Emefiele

The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has distanced self from one Mazi Chima Uzor who purportedly used name of the organisation in defence of the suspended CBN governor, Emefiele.

Iwuanyanwu in a message he personally signed, described Uzor as an impostor unknown to Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide and lacks the position to speak for the body.

He explained further that Ohaneze has no intention of meddling in a matter under DSS investigation.