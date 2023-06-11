Ondo APC Chieftain solicits support of Senators-elect for Orji Kalu Separato

Ahead of the forthcoming inauguration of the 10th National Assembly on Tuesday, Dr. Michael Akintomide Ajilo, a prominent member of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has appealed to Senators-elect to consider endorsing Senator Orji Kalu for the position of Senate President.

In a statement released on Sunday and signed by Ajilo, he emphasised that Kalu, as an experienced and seasoned politician, possesses the necessary qualities to provide exemplary leadership within the Senate. Such leadership, he believes, would contribute to the improved welfare of all Nigerians, regardless of their religious, cultural, or political affiliations.

Ajilo, who serves as the Chairman of the MADE…