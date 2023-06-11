Sanwo-Olu to attend June 12 anniversary

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will join millions of Lagosians tomorrow (Monday) to celebrate June 12 Democracy Day in the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu will join leaders of pro-democracy groups and Civil Society Organisations to observe the 30th anniversary of the June 12, 1993 election, acclaimed to be the freest and fairest poll in the political history of Nigeria and believed widely to have been won by the late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola.

This was made known in a statement issued on Sunday by Mr. Gboyega Akosile, Media Adviser to Governor Sanwo-Olu, saying that the governor would deliver a Keynote Speech at the 30th Anniversary of June 12, organized by…