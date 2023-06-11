Senate Presidency: Clark backs Akpabio, gives reason

Ijaw Leader and Convener of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark, has appealed to Senators who will be voting on Tuesday to elect Senator Godswill Akpabio as President of the 10th Senate.

The elder statesman made the appeal at the weekend when the Senators-elect and members of the Stability Group, the forum promoting the aspiration of Senator-elect for Akwa-Ibom North West for leadership of the Senate paid him a visit at his Asokoro residence in Abuja.

Chief Clark who recalled the single faith ticket that produced Tinubu and Shettima as President and Vice president, respectively also noted that the Chief Justice of Nigeria is also a Muslim.

In an apparent reference to…