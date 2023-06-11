WEEK BRIEF: Emefiele’s suspension, arrest and Nigeria Air’s revelations top news

The story of the suspension of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele by President Bola Tinubu broke the internet on Friday night as the president ordered his probe “sequel to the ongoing investigation of his office and the planned reforms in the financial sector of the economy.”

Signed by Director, Information; Willie Bassey for Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the suspension of Emefiele from office took immediate effect while he was directed to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate), who will act as the Central Bank Governor pending the conclusion of the investigation and the…