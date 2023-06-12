2023 elections proof Nigeria’s democracy maturing — Group

The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), has commemorated the progress and resilience of Nigerian democracy.

CDD said 30 years after the annulled June 12, 1993 elections and the first democracy day after the 7th consecutive transition of power between civilian governments, today is an opportunity to reflect on the progress, challenges, and the collective responsibility we bear in advancing and strengthening democracy in Nigeria.

A statement signed by the Director of CDD, Idayat Hassan, said June 12 serves as a reminder of Nigeria’s commitment to democratic values and principles that form the foundation of the nation.

“It symbolises the aspirations of the Nigerian people for a…