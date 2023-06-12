8 simple steps to set or break Guiness World record

To become a record-holder requires determination, extraordinary skills and commitment. Before applying for an existing record, check the current information and make sure you’ve got what it takes to break the record. If you are suggesting a new record idea, we recommend that you spend some time searching our current records to see what may already have been achieved in your area of expertise. Every newly approved record idea has to be significantly different from existing records and demonstrate a completely new skill. Being the first to suggest a record does not immediately qualify for acceptance, with around 60% of applications for new records being rejected. However, we are always…