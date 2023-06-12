APGA, LP, YPP reject Ajaka as Kogi East consensus candidate 

Ahead of the November Governorship election in Kogi state, certain candidates from Kogi East senatorial zone have rejected last May’s adoption of the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Muri Ajaka as the consensus candidate.

Candidates of the Labour Party, Barrister Okeme Adejoh, his counterpart in the Young People’s Party,

Dr. Sam Omale and All Progressives Grand Alliance candidate Idoko Kingsley Ilonah made the declaration at a joint press briefing in Abuja on Sunday.

Checks revealed that the trio were incidentally from Kogi East, the same senatorial zone as their SDP counterpart.

Speaking on the Kogi East governorship candidate Forum platform, the candidates dismissed the…