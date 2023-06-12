Gov. Nwifuru vows to revitalise education in Ebonyi

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has reassured his administration’s preparedness to revamp the education sector of the State.

According to the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary Dr. Monday Uzor, Nwifuru pledged while addressing family members during a civic reception organized in his honour by his Alegu Eze extended family, Sunday.

He insisted that before the end of his administration, the standard of education in public schools will be better than what is obtainable in private schools.

He said, “Education is one of the fulcrum of why we are here and we believe that the load in it will not take the centre stage, we will drive it and we will take it back to what it used to be and…