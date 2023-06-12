June 12: Ondo Speaker, APC Chair express hope, economic improvement for Nigeria

The Speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly, Rt. Honourable Olamide Oladiji has expressed optimism in Nigeria’s democracy, saying the emergence of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu will restore hope of a greater and better Nigeria.

Oladiji in a message to mark the democracy day celebration, commended the heroes of democracy across the country for their struggles which culminated in the benefits of today but assured that Tinubu would bring MKO Abiola vision to fruition.

According to him, June 12 has become a symbol of unity, of hope, of aspiration for a better tomorrow, one built upon true democratic ideals and practices.

He commended Nigerians for their resilience since the advent of the current…