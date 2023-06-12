NiMet commences upgrade of climate for improved service delivery

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has commenced the upgrade and installation of the 2023 version of Clidata for improved service delivery.

The Clidata is a Climatic Database Management System (CDBMS) used for archival, retrieval and product generation.

According to a statement by NiMet, clidata also provides easy data acquisition, quality control, calculations, reporting and map generation.

“The installation and training are part of NiMet’s Strategic Plan to improve its capacity to generate multi-sectoral products and services for its stakeholders.

“The training is being conducted by technical experts from the Czech Republic, who are currently on-site upgrading and installing…