Ondo NURTW lawyer alleges brutal attack by park manager

The battle for control and supremacy over motor parks between the Park Management established by the Ondo State government and members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the state escalated on Monday.

In a statement issued by the Active Success and Empowerment Initiative (ASEI) in Ondo State, the organization alleged an attack on Mr Adewumi Babalola, the counsel to the NURTW, by members of the State Park Management System in collaboration with officials of the State Security Network Agency, Amotekun.

The ASEI, a Human Rights Organization, condemned the violence against its officer and claimed that the attack was carried out by members of the park management along…