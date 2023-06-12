Trump arrives Florida ahead of court appearance in documents case

Former US President, Donald Trump has arrived in Miami, Florida, where he will appear in court on Tuesday charged with mishandling national security files.

The BBC reports that Trump flew from his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Monday morning.

Trump is facing dozens of charges of illegally retaining classified information, including some about nuclear secrets.

It is the second time this year he has been charged with a crime.

Trump, who is campaigning to make a return to the White House in 2024, denies wrongdoing.

This is the first-ever federal criminal prosecution against a former US president.

On Saturday in his first public appearance since the charges were filed, Trump said the…