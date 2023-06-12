‘Wase still in Speakership race, report of withdrawal

The Media Team of the frontline Aspirant for the position of the Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives, Hon. Idris Wase on Monday night dismissed report alleging that he has withdrawn from the race.

The Secretary, Wase for Speaker Media Team, Reverend Dominic Alancha, confirmed this via a statement titled: ‘Wase still in the race’, obtained by Nigerian Tribune

He said: “Our attention has been drawn to rumours making the rounds that the Deputy Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives, His Excellency, Ahmed Idris Wase, has withdrawn from the race for the Speakership of the 10th National Assembly.

“We wish to state that the rumour lacks basis and has no iota of truth in it as…