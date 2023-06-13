10th NASS: Sanwo-Olu congratulates Akpabio, Jibrin

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the former Minister of Niger Delta and ex-Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Godswill Akpabio on his election as the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also congratulated the newly elected Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, who currently represents Kano North Senatorial District in the Red Chamber, saying that elections of Akpabio and Jibrin as President of the Senate and Deputy Senate President respectively by their colleagues were a testament to the trust and belief they have in them to steer the ship of the 10th Senate.

Sanwo-Olu said this on Tuesday in a statement issued by his…