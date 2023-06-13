123 people killed since Tinubu’s inauguration – Amnesty Int’l claims

Global watchdog, Amnesty International on Tuesday claimed that the killing spree that characterized the last administration, is continuing under President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement, its Acting Nigeria Director, Isa Sanusi, said about 123 deaths have been recorded since Tinubu took power on 29 May 2023, which was just 15 days back.

Sanusi was quoted as saying “It is horrific that attacks by gunmen have claimed at least 123 lives mere weeks after President Bola Tinubu assumed office on 29 May. Rural communities, always bracing themselves for the next bout of violence, are facing deadly attacks by rampaging killers. Protecting lives should be the utmost priority of the new…