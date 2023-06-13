Bauchi Gov urged to dissolve management of Wikki Tourist

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has been called upon to as a matter of urgency, dissolve the present management of the relegated Wikki Tourists FC.

The call became necessary to enable the Club to prepare well for the stiff competition of NNL for the next football season so that it can quickly return to the elite football league in the country.

A cross-section of Football enthusiasts who spoke on the situation of the Club expressed disappointment with way and manner the present Management handled the running of the Club in the just concluded abridged league season which led to the relegation of the Club.

Mohammed Musbahu is an ardent supporter of Wikki…