BREAKING: Guinness World Records confirms Hilda Baci as new cookathon record holder

Guinness World Record has officially announced Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, as the new record holder of longest cooking marathon by an individual.

GWR, in a statement through its Twitter handle on Tuesday, noted that Hilda’s confirmation followed review of the footage submitted by the Nigerian chef.

“After reviewing all the footage, we’re delighted to announce that Hilda Baci is the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon (individual) 💫,” the statement reads.

Recall that the Nigerian chef from Akwa Ibom