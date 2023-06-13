CTA tasks FG, labour on transparent implementation of subsidy removal plan

Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA) has asked the proposed joint committee to be set up by government and organised labour to negotiate the removal of subsidy on petrol to develop a transparent implementation plan that addresses the concerns of Nigerians.

Organised labour, led by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), had agreed to suspend their planned strike as they continue negotiations with the government on subsidy removal.

But CTA Executive Director, Faith Nwadishi, in a statement in Abuja, asked the Federal Government and organised labour to ensure that the best interests of Nigerians are prioritised as they negotiate the removal of subsidy on…