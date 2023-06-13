Ex-US President Trump arrested – Tribune Online

Former President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to 37 charges related to the alleged mishandling of classified documents, Cable News Network (CNN) has reported.

Trump’s lawyers asked for a jury trial during the former president’s arraignment on Tuesday at a federal courthouse in Miami. “We most certainly enter a plea of not guilty,” Trump attorney Todd Blanche told the judge.

During the hearing, Trump sat hunched over with his arms crossed and a scowl on his face. He did not speak.

Trump’s aide and co-defendant, Walt Nauta, was also arrested, fingerprinted and processed. He had an initial appearance Tuesday but will not be arraigned until June 27.

At the court, Magistrate…