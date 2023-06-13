Food company partners Abuja cooperative Federation to reduce cost of food items

A food company, Eden Group through its Initiative, e-moringa food and logistics has entered into partnership with the Abuja Cooperative Federation to make its food products more affordable for Nigerians.

Using a cooperative model, the partnership is aimed at delivering installment payment system for a period of five months for food items that cost N55,000 in package.

The project which is tagged: “Operation Feed the Nation” is targeted at serving both civil servants and private individual with a registered membership of cooperative society across the nation and help them achieve zero hunger objective.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja during a visit to the secretariat of Abuja Cooperative…