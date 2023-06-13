Gbajabiamila congratulates Akpabio, Abbas, others

The immediate past Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has congratulated Senator Godswill Akpabio and Hon. Tajudeen Abbas for emerging as the 10th President of the Senate and Speaker of the House of Representatives respectively following a keenly contested election on Tuesday.

Gbajabiamila also sent his congratulations to Senator Jibrin Barau and Rep. Ben Kalu as deputies to the presiding officers.

According to Gbajabiamila, who is set to resume as the Chief of Staff (CoS) to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the emergence of the presiding officers was an affirmation of the cohesive nature of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the triumph of party…