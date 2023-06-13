‘I spent over N80m of my hard earned money for my cookathon’, Hilda Baci reveals

Hilda Baci, who holds the record for the longest cookathon, has revealed how she spent more than N80 million on her cookathon.

In response to a brand’s claim that she broke an N3 million agreement for a meet-and-greet event in Abuja.

Baci said that she spent more than N80 million on her cookathon event and denied having such an arrangement in place.

Recall that on May 11 at 4:00 pm, the Hilda Baci Cookathon, a four-day cooking marathon that aimed to break the Guinness World Record, officially began.

She said, “I spent over N80m of my hard earned money for my cookathon so people could eat and drink for free”

