Jubilation as Chef Dammy beats Hilda Baci’s 100-hour’ Cook-a-thon Record’

Nigerian chef Damilola Adeparusi beat the unofficial Hilda Baci’s 100-hour’ Cook-a-thon Record.’

Chef Dammy, on her official page, uploaded her new record in jubilation as she surpassed the current Hilda Baci’s 100 hours.

She wrote on her page ”Cheers to 100hrs 💃💃💃

It as been God ,Thank you Jesus 🙏🙏”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Tinubu in closed door meeting with Nigeria Governors

Governors from the 36 States of the federation are in the presidential villa, Abuja, meeting with President Bola Tinubu..…

Tinubu swears in new SGF, George Akume

Senator George Akume has assumed his role as the new Secretary to Government of the…