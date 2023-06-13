Monarch expresses concern over delay in issuance of International Passport

Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Sen. Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II has expressed concern over the delay in issuance of the International passport, and, therefore charged the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) to step up its game.

The monarch noted that the delay being experienced by the applicants does not portray the organisation in a very good light.

Olubadan gave this charge while playing host to Mohammed Tukur Umar, the new Comptroller of the organisation in Oyo State at his Alarere residence.

Oba Balogun maintained that the International Passport is a document that all bonafide citizens of a country are entitled to and to access it should not be cumbersome.

He told the new Oyo NIS…