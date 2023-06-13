Nigeria Air controversy – Tribune Online

AS the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari was winding down and the man at the helm of affairs was getting ready to hand over to the new Bola Tinubu administration, Nigerians observed the incommensurate and irrational haste with which former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, was seeking to flag off the operations of Nigeria Air even though there was a standing injunction against doing so. The more skepticism commentators expressed about the wisdom and propriety of commencing such a huge undertaking on the eve of the departure of an administration, and contra the law to boot, the more determined the minister and his team were to present Nigerians with a gift they were…