Tinubu has brought presidency down to people’s level —Bankole, KAB Construction MD

Dr. Kehinde Alex Bankole, a well-known oil and gas magnate and real estate developer, is the Managing Director, KAB Construction. He speaks with ABIODUN AWOLAJA on President Bola Tinubu’s administration, subsidy removal, Nigeria’s housing and power crises, and sundry issues. Excerpts:

PRESIDENT Bola Ahmed Tinubu is only in his second week in office but some Nigerians are already giving him a pass mark. Don’t you think it is too early to judge him?

Well, it is not too early, judging by what we were used to in times past when you did not have a president that would come out to talk to you whenever there was an issue. Now, he has been able to change the narrative of not having a…