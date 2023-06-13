UBEC Executive Secretary laments financial infractions by staff of

Dr Hamid Bobboyi, the Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), has revealed the occurrence of various financial infractions committed by the financial departments of State Universal Basic Education Boards (SUBEBs) across Nigeria. As a result, he emphasized the necessity of training for staff in the financial departments of SUBEBs to address this trend.

Speaking at the commencement of a five-day training for 42 financial officers from the State Universal Basic Education Boards (SUBEBs) in the North-East subregion, Dr Bobboyi stated that the training was being conducted in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory to ensure efficient and effective…