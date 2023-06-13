We’ll develop action plan for Osun electricity market policy – Adeleke assures

Osun tate Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has affirmed that his administration would develop a plan of action for Osun State’s electricity market policy and legislation.

As a result of this, the governor has directed the setting up of a technical committee to prepare the state policy plan on the management of the state power sector.

The governor spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed who made this known in a statement in Osogbo on Monday evening, however, described the recent signing into law of a constitutional amendment empowering state governments to regulate the electricity market within their boundaries as a good development.

According to him,” the new policy will also include the…