Anyone who circumvent law will be dealt with — New Abia CP

Officers and men of the Abia State Police Command have been warned that those who attempt to circumvent the law will face appropriate consequences.

The new Commissioner of Police for the Abia State Command, Kenechukwu Onwuemelie, issued this warning while taking over from the previous CP, Mustapha Mohammed Bala, at the headquarters in Umuahia on Wednesday.

CP Onwuemelie assured criminal elements in the state that he would adhere to the rule of law.

During his address to the officers of the command, CP Onwuemelie emphasized that police work is a profession governed by established rules and procedures that they have been taught in accordance with standard practices.

“I prefer working in…