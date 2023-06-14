Coalition urges Tinubu to arrest Malami, two other ex-ministers

Coalition of rights groups have called on President Bola Tinubu to immediately order the arrest of former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami; former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Saadiyya Umar Farouk; and former Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika.

The groups including the Niger Delta Youth Congress (NDYC), Initiative for Ethics and Value Orientation (IEVO), Northern Youths Frontiers (NYF), National Movement for Democratic Change (NMDC) and 107 Anti-Corruption Crusade Groups made the call on Wednesday in Lagos at a press conference, as they sadly noted that trillions of naira of public funds were stolen under the watch of the four…