Fuel subsidy is gone and gone for good

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during his inaugural speech at the Eagle Square on the 29th of May, 2023 mentioned two very important challenges that he would want resolved; fuel subsidy and the dual (multi) exchange rates. Immediately, the words “subsidy is gone” was mentioned by Mr. President, all the filling stations in Nigeria started shut down their filling stations and started hoarding their fuel with the obvious plan of taking advantage of the announcement to hike the price of fuel. As at today, the price of fuel hovers between N511 and N520 in Nigeria. President Tinubu did not say or do anything new. The Petroleum Industry Act, 2022 (as amended) has already legislated the removal…