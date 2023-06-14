Nigerians need divine intervention to survive fuel price hike —BCS

The leadership of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star (BCS) otherwise known as the Christ Universal Spiritual School of Practical Christianity (CUSSPC) has said that Nigerians will need divine help from God to survive the hardship associated with the current hike in petroleum pump price.

The BCS deputy spokesman, Archbishop Emmanuel Ekuri, stated this during a press conference in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, to herald the campaign to inform the people about the teachings of their holy father, Olumba Olumba Obu.

Giving further details about the programme tagged “Bayelsa State Apple Edition of the Feast of Gratitude”, Archbishop Ekuri said only the peace of God will heal Nigerians from the…