NILDS boss, Sulaiman felicitates Akpabio, Abbas

The Director-General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Professor Abubakar Sulaiman, extended his congratulations on Wednesday to the newly elected President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and his Deputy, Senator Barau Jibrin.

He also congratulated the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbss, and his Deputy, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, on their victory in the recent Presiding Officers’ election of the 10th National Assembly.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Professor Sulaiman hailed their election as a remarkable achievement and a testament to their exceptional leadership and invaluable contributions to the development of…