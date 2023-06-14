Ondo Amotekun rescues 2 kidnapped victims, one suspect arrested

Men of the Ondo State Security Network, Amotekun have rescued two kidnapped victims who were abducted by suspected kidnappers in Oke Oge community in Akure North Local Government Area of the state, while one of the suspected criminals was abducted

It was gathered that the gunmen who invaded the community kidnapped the two victims, Monday John and Daisi Oloye, who were macheted and dragged away from the village into the forest.

It, however, took the swift intervention of the men of Amotekun to rescue the two victims while one of the suspected kidnappers was arrested.

One of the victims, Daisi Oloye explained that he was working on his farm with others when about five men invaded the…