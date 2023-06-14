One dead, several houses burnt in Benue communal clash

One person has been reportedly killed in a renewed fight between the Mbasombo and Mbaivur communities of Ikpayongo in the Gwer East local government area of Benue State.

Several houses, including a market square, were also burnt down in a reprisal attack early hours of Tuesday.

Our correspondent learnt that the crisis between Mbaivur and Mbasombo communities was an age long one until the renewed crisis that started last Friday.

An eyewitness told our correspondent that Mbaivur people, whose son was reportedly killed last Friday by people suspected to be from Mbasombo, stormed the latter community and burnt down several houses.

An eyewitness who pleaded not to be mentioned confirmed the…