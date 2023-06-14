Scrap NDDC, other related agencies, don urges FG

A university don, Professor Florence Masajuwa, has called for the scrapping of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and other related agencies over alleged failure to end poverty and conflicts in the Niger Delta region.

Masajuwa made the call while delivering the eighth inaugural lecture of Edo State University, Uzairue, Edo State, entitled “the Nigerian International Petroleum Industry: Conspiracy of Silence.”

She said that the NDDC has failed in their responsibilities to the people due to alleged exclusion of active community participations in their projects.

Masajuwa, who is the Dean, Faculty of Law at the university, argued that lack of transparency in the relationship between…