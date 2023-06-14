We arrived NASS complex 4am to prevent 2015 scenario — Senator Bamidele

The Deputy Director General of Akpabio/Barau campaign, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has disclosed that Senators in the camp of the new Senate President, Godswill Akpabio arrived at the National Assembly Complex by 4am on the day of inauguration to avert what happened in 2015.

In 2015, Senators loyal to former Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki kept vigil in the National Assembly Complex to install Saraki as Senate President while other Senators were at the International Conference Center in Abuja to meet with the then President, Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking at the reception to celebrate his Swearing-in in Abuja as a Senator representing Ekiti Central, Bamidele said that he has not…