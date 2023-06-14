Yahaya Bello approves 60 years as retirement age for law officers

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has approved 60 years as retirement age for Law Officers in the employment of the State and no longer by the length of service.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Ibrahim Sanni Muhammed (SAN) disclosed this at a Two (2) – Day Training workshop for Law Officers, from Kogi State Office of the Public Defender and Citizens’ Commission, PDCRC and Ministry of Justice in Lokoja.

The training was organised by Kogi PDCRC in Collaboration with Mercy Corps to scale up the capacity of PDCRC and Ministry of Justice, Law Officers on Alternative Dispute Resolution and Mediation Skills.

The Attorney General commended the Governor for graciously…