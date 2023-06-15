2 Scavengers die, 3 others injured as Kano demolishes illegal structures

THE Director-General Kano Urban Development Agency (KANUDA) Ibrahim Yakubu, has confirmed that two scavengers lost their lives, and another three people sustained injuries while trying to remove valuable items from the demolished buildings since the inception of demolition of illegal structures on public property.

He, however, added that the state government resolved to carry out demolition at night while people might have slept to avert untold hardship, injuries and untimely death of people who might be around to witness the demolition in daylight.

This was just as he said that no fewer than over 1,000 illegal shops built at the Eid prayer ground have been demolished, saying the…