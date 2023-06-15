Agura of Gbagura joins ancestors

The Agura of Gbagura, Egbaland, Abeokuta, Oba Saburee Babajide Isola Bakre, and Jamolu II, has joined his ancestors.

News about his demise filtered in on Wednesday evening, that the monarch who was the 9th Agura of Gbagura, fell ill on Tuesday afternoon and was taken to an undisclosed hospital in Abeokuta.

He was later referred to another hospital the same day for medical attention in Lagos.

The news of his passage was announced by the Osi of Egbaland and Balogun of Ibadan Township Gbagura Abeokuta through Chief Rasaq Adesola Obe, Balogun Ijayekukudi Traditional Council of Chiefs and the Administrative Secretary to the Agura Palace, in the early hours of Thursday.

The message reads,”The…