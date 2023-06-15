Daniel Regha slams Tinubu over Bawa’s suspension

Popular social media commentator, Daniel Regha has reacted following the suspension of the Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), AbdulRasheed Bawa, by President Bola Tinubu.

Taking to his Twitter handle Wednesday, Regha claimed Bawa’s suspension means “nothing”.

According to him, “If Tinubu & this administration are serious, they should sack the INEC chairman (Yakubu)”.

“Bawa (EFCC boss) was incompetent but let’s not pretend like Tinubu is suspending anyone to fight corruption or fix Nigeria. There’s ulterior motive,” he stated.

This is the second time in barely a week Tinubu will be suspending principal officers since he was sworn-in as Nigeria’s…