Immigration officer discovers $5,000, credit card, others at Lagos airport

The sum of $5,000, credit cards and an identification number (ID) card of a yet-to-be-identified foreign passenger have been retrieved at the Visa on Arrival (VoA) point at the E-Wing Arrival section of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

The items belonging to a foreign passenger was retrieved by an officer of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) at the airport.

Apart from the dollar currency, it was also gathered that other foreign currencies were also retrieved by the officer, Omodayo Odewenwa, a Chief Immigration Assistant recently redeployed to the Lagos International Airport from the Ikoyi Passport Office.

The items were said to have been discovered in a folder…