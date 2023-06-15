Missing 100-level OAU student found dead in Ife town

A 100-level Student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, (OAU), Ile-Ife, identified as Miss Salako Treasure was on Thursday reportedly found dead in an uncompleted building in Lagere area of Ile-Ife, Osun State.

The circumstances that surrounded her death at the time of filing in this report remain cloudy.

According to the finding, a bottle of snipper that could be suspected to have been used by the deceased to claim her own life was found beside her making the incident to be a suicidal case but, at the same time, broken bottles and other injurious objects reportedly found littered the ground of the place where the body was found.

While reacting to the incident, the institution’s…