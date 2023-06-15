Mixed reactions trail Sirika’s interview

The recent interview granted by the former Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, on the Nigeria Air unveiling on May 26 at Abuja airport and other policies that took place in his eight years tenure have continued to elicit reactions from the sector.

During the interview, Sirika, had extricated himself from the condemnations that greeted the unveiling of Nigeria Air aircraft.

A renowned labour leader in the sector, Comrade Olayinka Abioye, accused Sirika of twisting the arms of Nigerians rather than use the opportunity to convince them of his role in the national carrier’s controversy.

Abioye said, “All through his answers and explanations, he opened up more on what went wrong…