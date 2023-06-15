More than 150,000 evacuated as India, Pakistan brace for Cyclone Biparjoy

More than 150,000 people in India and Pakistan have been evacuated from the path of a fierce cyclone a day before it is expected.

Forecasters have warned that ‘Cyclone Biparjoy’ meaning ‘disaster’ in Bengali could destroy homes and crops.

Biparjoy has been travelling across the Arabian Sea and is anticipated to make landfall in Gujarat, India, on Thursday night local time.

Heavy rains in India have already claimed the lives of at least seven individuals.

According to the AFP news agency, the victims include a woman riding a motorcycle who was struck by a falling tree and two toddlers who were crushed by a crumbling wall.

The storm is anticipated to hit Pakistan’s Sindh province’s…