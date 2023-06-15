NYP Speaker congratulates Akpabio, Abbas, others, urges youth inclusion Separato

The Nigerian Youth Parliament (NYP) has congratulated Senator Godswill Akpabio and Rt. Hon. Tajuddeen Abbas on their emergence as Senate President and Speaker of the 10th National Assembly, respectively.

The Parliament urged the new President of the Senate to include the Nigerian Youth Parliament in the Senate decision-making process.

The NYP equally congratulated Sen. George Akume and Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamilla on their appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chief of Staff to the President respectively.

In a congratulatory message she personally signed and made available to newsmen, the Speaker of the Parliament, Dr Azeezat…